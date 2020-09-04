Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2: Watch Jack Black's excitement as he plays as his own character

The look on Jack Black's face as he plays as himself in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is the sort of pride and contentment we can only hope to achieve in our lives.

Black did the mo-cap and voice acting for a character named Officer Dick in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and a new video from the actor's own YouTube channel gives some behind-the-scenes insights. More importantly, you get to see a lifelong fan of video games play as his own character in a new game from one of his favorite franchises. Basically, what every gamer dreams of.

"When they said 'hey, do you want to play a character in the game?' I was like, 'hell yeah,' and they were like, 'OK, well I can pay you,' and I was like, 'No, stop it. I don't want you to pay me nothing. I'm doing it for free.' I love Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. I love Tony Hawk. It's an honor to be in this game. I can't believe it. I can die happy," Black beams as he wallrides, noseslides, and bluntslides all over the map.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it's getting mostly glowing reviews from critics. In GamesRadar's review , Ben Tyrer called it "a nostalgic love letter to some of the best skateboarding games ever made and an exhilarating reminder that Tony could still have plenty more to offer than just trips back to the past."