Tom Holland gets the Spider-Man 3 script on an iPad, and manages to break it immediately

Tom Holland has a bit of a reputation for accidentally revealing spoilers, but now the actor’s slip-ups have extended to actually breaking his scripts. Holland posted a video to his Instagram story from Atlanta, revealing that he’d had an iPad delivered – and that the iPad contains the Spider-Man 3 script.

Unfortunately for Holland, while talking about the iPad, he did something off-camera that resulted in a cracking sound and Holland exclaiming, “I just broke this iPad!”

Fandom saved the video on Twitter, which you can see below:

Tom Holland has started reading the 'Spider-Man 3' script 👀'I'm not gonna tell you anything about it, because I learned my lesson' pic.twitter.com/DsDG1UlGy6October 26, 2020

Holland kept on smiling though, so it doesn’t look like his enthusiasm for the threequel has been dampened by the blunder.

The video ended with Holland saying “I’m gonna read this now, and I can’t wait” – and adding that he’d speak to us again soon. We were a little disappointed that when Holland flipped the iPad around, the screen was black – who’d say no to a surprise title reveal?

Unfortunately, though, Holland declared in the video that he’s wised up to his spoilery tendencies: “I’m not gonna tell you anything about it, because I’ve learnt my lesson.”

It looks like we won’t be getting any accidental reveals from Holland this time round, but we’re staying tuned for more info from the set anyway.

Holland arrived in Atlanta this week for what’s probably the start of principal photography, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for Spidey after everything that went down in Spider-Man: Far From Home – and to find out if we really will be diving into the multiverse with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Spider-Man 3 is set for release in 2021, and until then check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far.