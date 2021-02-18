TMNT: The Last Ronin #2 is IDW Publishing's largest print run ever

This week's TMNT: The Last Ronin #2 has only been out for hours, but it's broken a record for IDW Publishing, with the largest single-issue print run IDW has ever printed, numbering over 130,000 copies in the first printing.

Bolstered by massive hype leading up to the limited series' debut and a well-received first issue (and dozens of variant covers), TMNT: The Last Ronin #2 is also going back for a second printing with a new cover from series artists Jacob and Esau Escorza.

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"Building on the success of its highly-anticipated first issue, IDW proudly announces that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #2 has achieved an astounding new milestone: the largest print run for a single comic book in the company's 22-year history, with over 130,000 copies printed!" reads IDW Publishing's announcement of the record print run.

"The surprising sales numbers for issue one blew our minds... but then, issue two was like throwing gasoline on a fire. I can't thank all our fans and retailers enough for all the love and support!" states Kevin Eastman, co-creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and one of the creators behind The Last Ronin.

"The whole team set out to create something extra special with this series, and the fan reaction has made us even more committed to ensuring that The Last Ronin is not only everything you were hoping for in a tough-as-nails TMNT story but worth the wait!" Eastman continues. "We are chest-deep in the next issue and can't wait for your thoughts when it hits the streets."

"The interest in this series is a wonderful testament to all the hard work that the creative team is putting into the series. Everyone is working at the peak of their abilities and have hit a great stride. Issue #2, which features several crucial flashbacks, is a perfect showcase of the creators' work melding together in a truly memorable way," adds group editor Bobby Curnow.

TMNT: The Last Ronin #3 is due out May 12. Before that, a super-sized TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 Director's Cut will arrive on March 17.

Keep up with everything TMNT with our list of all the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book releases.