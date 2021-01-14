Tokka and Rahzar are back (and looking for mama) in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #113 preview

The Foot's Karai is back, and hunting for some allies to help her mount a renewed attack against the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - and that recruitment drive begins in January 20's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #113.

"Karai searches for two new powerful mutants who could tip the balance of power in New York City," reads Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #113's description. "Meanwhile a familiar character from the future arrives with a most unusual quest! All of this AND the return of Bebop & Rocksteady? Don't miss the start of an exciting new story arc as Sophie Campbell returns to interior art!"

Here's a preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #113:

Yep, that's Tokka and Rahzar, the mutant monsters from the cult-favorite film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze. Created as more monstrous replacements for comics' Bebop and Rocksteady, they're finally being introduced into the main TMNT comic continuity by Campbell.

Campbell took over the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ongoing title in late 2019, writing (and in some cases) drawing all the issues since #101. When asked what she planned for her run back when it first began, Campbell told Newsarama said she hoped to establish the fifth turtle, Jennika, as an integral part of the team - as well as have a good time.

"Probably to create a good status quo for Jennika and develop her into a core, an indispensable part of the team, and to bring in some of the characters I've always wanted to introduce, like Mona Lisa, and some ideas I've been bugging Bobby about for years," Campbell said. "I guess most importantly, though, is just to simply pull it off and have a good time with it and not stress out too much. It doesn't have to be the best TMNT run of all time or anything, I just want to do a good job and bring something personal to the characters that I can be happy with and proud of."

Campbell has drawn Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #113's main cover, with variants by co-creator Kevin Eastman as well as Matt Lesniewski. Here they are:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #113 goes on sale on January 20. Look for an interview with Campbell on this upcoming arc later this week.

