Thor #26 reveals whether the Hulk is worthy of wielding Mjolnir

Hulk Vs. Thor: Banner of War has been a knockdown-dragout-blockbuster brawl celebrating the combined 60th anniversaries of its eponymous heroes, the Gamma-powered green giant and the God of Thunder - and with part four, in June 9's Thor #26 (opens in new tab) from writer Donny Cates, artist Martin Coccolo, colorist Matthew Wilson, and letterer Joe Sabino, the Silver Age style action gets even more gonzo.

And considering the last installment, in May 25's Hulk #7 (opens in new tab), ended with Hulk unleashing a massive wave of uncontrollable Gamma energy that turned Thor into a full-on Hulk of Thunder, that's saying quite a bit.

How does the Hulk Vs. Thor: Banner of War action escalate in Thor #26? Read on to find out.

Spoilers ahead for Thor #26

Hulk Vs. Thor: Banner of War picks up pretty much where the previous installment left off, with Hulk's personality back in control of his body, fighting a Hulked-out, Gamma-powered Thor. Meanwhile, Odin, whose psyche currently inhabits mighty Mjolnir, and Banner, whose psyche is trapped in Hulk's body, try to stop Thor's rampage and escape the pursuit of Iron Man, who is also in the mix.

All caught up? Great, cause things are only going to ramp up from here.

With Tony Stark's tricks failing to slow down Gamma-Thor, Hulk steps back into the fight, allowing Tony to escape to Asgard where he and Sif form a plan to bring Gamma-Thor to Asgard for containment. Sif activates the Bifrost, the Rainbow Bridge that connects Asgard to other worlds, trying to teleport Gamma-Thor home - but the unthinkable happens.

Gamma-Thor's godlike strength has become so empowered by Hulking-out that he not only manages to resist being transported by the Bifrost, he actually shatters it, apparently destroying Asgard's biggest connection to other worlds.

Sensing that things are quickly escalating beyond control, with Banner fearing another emergence of Titan, Banner and Odin come up with a plan. If Thor has become a Gamma-powered Hulk of Thunder…

Then Hulk must wield Mjolnir to become a Mighty Hulk (Incredible Thor?).

Odin's essence grants Hulk worthiness to wield the hammer, giving him all the powers of Thor, along with armor, a winged helmet, and cape to match.

In other words, get ready for Hulk-Thor Vs. Thor-Hulk.

Hulk Vs. Thor: Banner of War part five, the story's conclusion, arrives in July 27's Hulk #8 (opens in new tab).