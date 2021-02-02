This The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trick makes boomerangs extremely overpowered

Someone on Reddit has shared an excellent trick for using the boomerang to devastating effect in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

User Kinky_Wolf uploaded the clip and it begins by showing Link throwing a boomerang, but, as it comes back, instead of letting it fly gracefully back into Link's inventory, they stop it by using the Magnesis rune.

The result? The boomerang keeps on in its spinning animation but you can completely control its directions – and goes on to test it on an unsuspecting Lizalfos, essentially using the boomerang as a propeller blade to keep constant damage on the enemy.

The video, which is currently sitting at 19,000 upvotes at the time of writing, is titled "Over 400 hours of this game and I only now wondered what would happen if I did this. I now love boomerangs".

Check out the trick in full below:

If you want to try it yourself, the video above demonstrates exactly how. First, you need a boomerang and the Magnesis rune.

Next, all you need to do is throw the boomerang in a clear, wide area so that it begins to spin back towards you once you throw it. Instead of catching it or letting it fly past you, use the Magnesis rune to hold it in position as it flies back towards you.

This part might take a few tries, but once you've got it down, you can start unleashing the spinning propeller on any enemies in the vicinity.

Unfortunately, while using this pro boomerang strat, it does take up the item's durability so it won't last forever - "it does indeed use up durability", the OP clarified under the video when asked by another user.

For more community-uncovered tips and tricks to aid you on your quest around Hyrule, check out our Breath of the Wild tips.