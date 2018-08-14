UPDATE: Those Instagram images from Star Wars 9 cinematographer Dan Mindel aren't what you think...

Sound the false alarm klaxon! I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it now appears that the images which Star Wars Episode 9 cinematographer Dan Mindel recently shared on his Instagram aren't from the set of the new Star Wars movie at all.

The first image is actually an old behind-the-scenes shot from the John Carter set, on which Mindel also worked as cinematographer (find out more here), and fans have also spotted some human lettering on one of the walls in the background of the video. Given that human lettering has never appeared in a Star Wars movie so far, this means it's probably not the sneak peek at Episode 9 we were all hoping for.

So, why is Mindel sharing images from old and unknown movies on his social media when he knows we're all primed for Star Wars 9 news?! Well... that's probably exactly why. Touché Mindel, touché.

Original: August 13, 2018

Star Wars 9 is sure to keep everything under lock and key – and potentially use a Jedi mind trick or two – while filming, so anything we can feast our peepers on is welcome news. Take this new set photo, for example: it could very well be teasing one of the movie’s locations, maybe even a brand-new planet for Rey, Finn, and the gang to travel to.

Taken from director of photography Dan Mindel’s Instagram account (h/t ComicBook.com), the shot in questions shows plenty of lights. Now, where’s the camera and action? Hmph.

Space lights ..... unbeatable quality source of ambient lighting...6000 watts 6 lamps or 3000 watts 3 lamps! Dan Mindel ASC, BSC,SASC A photo posted by @dan_mindel on Aug 12, 2018 at 1:22pm PDT

It’s actually a pretty intriguing shot, one that’s hinting at somewhere fresh in a galaxy far, far away. The green screen is a big giveaway, indicating we’re getting either a fantastical interior shot (think part of Snoke’s throne room battle in Star Wars: The Last Jedi) or a planet to rival Jakku and Crait.

Those arches and structures definitely give off a rocky walkway vibe. In fact, you can just about imaging Billy Dee Williams’ Lando Calrissian strutting down one of these, cape fluttering in the wind.

Elsewhere, Mindel has another shot on his Instagram – with far more ominous overtones. That’s because this is almost definitely a First Order ship, complete with nefarious lighting and the matte-black interior that evildoers seem to love so much. Maybe there was a bulk discount at the baddies' hardware store?

@tcgrips @servicevision_scorpio @unclewow if we shoot the rehearsal etc.... Dan Mindel ASC, BSC,SASC A photo posted by @dan_mindel on Jul 23, 2018 at 1:22pm PDT

Whether either shot shows us anything that’ll go on to be important is up for debate, but one this is for certain: the Star Wars 9 drip-feed has begun. Expect plenty more where that came from.

It's about that time again: let the Star Wars Episode 9 theories commence!