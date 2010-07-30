This leaked Marvel vs Capcom 3 character roster is probably bunk, is missing Galactus

As is Capcom tradition, new characters for their fighting games are revealed through an agonizingly slow trickle process. We get that it’s a surefire way to build hype for games that can be a year (or more) away from release, but when you’re waiting for a sequel to a game released a friggin’ decade ago, “aintsy” is just one of the words to describe it.



Above: Do you see Mr. Fantastic in there?

So we guess it’s natural for those impatient fans to take it upon themselves and “leak” their own dream character rosters onto the internet. Take this one found on French gaming sitePS3Gen(translated by comics websiteNewsarama):

Marvel:

Spider-Man, Hulk, Wolverine, Mr. Fantastic, Captain America, Iron Man, War Machine, Elektra, Thor, X-23, Magneto, Dr. Doom, Shuma-Gorath, Emma Frost, Deadpool, Super Skrull, Taskmaster, Juggernaut, She Hulk

Capcom:

Ryu, Mike Haggar, Frank West, Chuck, Spencer (Bionic Commando), Dante, Chris Redfield, Morrigan, Arthur, Amaterasu, Albert Wesker, Zero, Chun-Li, Viewtiful Joe, Trish, Tron Bonne, Hsien-Ko, Akuma, Felicia

Yes, you probably also think that this is bogus based your own “insert charater x, PLZZZ!” reaction, but sharp-eyed commenters at Newsarama quickly pointed out that at the San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, it was revealed that Capcom was to avoid using the main cast of the Fantastic 4 at Marvel’s request, making Mr. Fantastic’s appearance on the list a little suspect.

While there certainly have been legit character rosters for fighting games that have leaked prior to their release, and we’re fine with eating our words if this one turns out to be true, this list looks a little, um, sketchy.

Get it? Comics! Sketchy! Comedy gold!

