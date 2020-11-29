This Cyber Monday deal knocks £170 off a pair of seriously sleek noise-cancelling headphones

Looking to pick up a new pair of in-ear headphones this Cyber Monday. Look no further, UK customers, as Amazon has a stellar deal online as part of its weekend of bargains, but it won't last forever.

Bowers & Wilkins wireless headphones | £99 at Amazon UK

Right now, you can pick up a pair of Bowers & Wilkins wireless headphones for just £99 at Amazon UK, saving you £170 in the process. Why were the so much money in the first place, you might ask? Great question - read on below to find out.

Bowers & Wilkins Wireless Headphones | £99 at Amazon UK Save 63% when picking up these beautiful noise-cancelling headphones, down £170 from their usual asking price of £270.View Deal

Boating 14mm drivers, 12 hours of battery life (with 3 hours attained in just 15 minutes of charging), adaptive noise cancelling tech, and a super slick, streamlined design that makes for the perfect fashion statement, these bad boys are not your average set of in-ear noise makers.

The package comes with multiple eartips and earwings to make sure you're comfortable for whatever situation, and is available in either Black, Silver, or Gold.

We've never seen these headphones be offered at such a low price before, so pick up your pair now before the deal runs out, or stock dries up. Within a few days, you'll be listening to crystal clear audio wirelessly from the comfort of wherever you are, and looking super stylish while doing it, too.

