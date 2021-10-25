This Animal Crossing: New Horizons cake is a perfect recreation of Tom Nook and Isabelle

This Animal Crossing: New Horizons cake is the best thing you'll see all day.

Just below, you can check the TikTok that arrived just yesterday from @allaboutami. While the account usually shows off some incredible knitting creations, this time it's their husband's time to shine, as he creates an astounding Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed cake, complete with a perfectly-recreated Tom Nook and Isabelle.

@allaboutami My sweet husband made this adorable cake for our 9 yo’s b-day: it’s her house & character in ACNH 🥺❤️🎂 #animalcrossingcake ♬ animal crossing ~ new horizons lofi - Closed on Sunday

This cake is not only special because it's for the couple's nine-year-old daughter's birthday, it's also a complete remodelling of the nine-year-old's house and character from New Horizons. The attention to detail with the house itself is stunning, as the modeller effortlessly cuts in bricks and indentations to the side of the house, before brilliantly recapturing that simplistic Villager charm with the player character.

Unfortunately there's no reaction to the finished cake, but who couldn't love the finished product? It's also the perfect time for an Animal Crossing-themed cake, with the hotly anticipated Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 launching next month in November, introducing Brewster's very own cafe, Kapp'n the sea turtle's boat tours, major changes to Harv's island, and much more.

There's even Happy Home Paradise, the game's first paid-for DLC expansion, introducing various home remodelling themes in a Happy Home Designed-inspired twist. This DLC pack will launch alongside the free update on November 5, and will retail for $24.99/£22.49, unless you're a paying member of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, in which case you'll bag it for free.

