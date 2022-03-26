These $225 Halo boots go on sale later this week - but only 117 pairs will be available

If you're a Halo fan with $225 just sitting around doing nothing, you may be interested to know that American footwear creator Wolverine has partnered with 343 Industries to collaborate on Spartan-inspired boots.

The Spartan-green boots certainly look the part, with their 117 and UNSC-branded logos, which means they'll likely be popular on launch day. But just to make it just that little bit more complicated, only 117 pairs of boots will go on sale, which means you don't just need to have the money to pick these bad boys up - you also need a good dollop of luck, too.

"Comments rolled in asking the brand to make the boots a reality," Wolverine explained in a statement (thanks, PC Gamer ). "Now, after nearly a year of design and collaboration, Wolverine and 343 Industries are answering the call."

"Given our roots in military science fiction, we've often heard from our fans that there is an appetite for a boot inspired by the Master Chief. So, when Wolverine approached us about a collaboration, we were ready to answer the call," added 343i's director of Halo and Xbox consumer products, John Friend.

(Image credit: 343 Industries / Wolverine)

"The limited-edition boot gives Halo fans a chance to step inside (the boots) to become Master Chief and bring the Halo universe into their everyday life, and we're eager to see how fans react to the collaboration and forthcoming launches as part of our partnership with Wolverine."

It's not quite as simple as hopping over onto the website and snapping up a pair when they go on sale, either; would-be Spartans have to register their interest to be in with a chance of buying them. Shipping is restricted to the US.

