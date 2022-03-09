The WWE games could end up being developed by EA after 2K22

The future of WWE games may end up being developed by EA and not 2K, according to a new report.

As shared by GameSpot , a recent report by Fightful (via Patreon) claims that multiple sources have said that "WWE has had preliminary discussions with EA about bringing the WWE games line over to one of the top gaming publishers in the world." According to the same report, the success of the recently released WWE 2K22 could be "make or break" for WWE’s current deal with publisher 2K and developer Visual Concepts.

Thankfully for its current developer, it looks as though WWE 2K22 has come on leaps and bounds from the disastrous launch of 2K20 . Released back in 2019, the last WWE game was riddled with glitches, had character models that looked nothing like the wrestler’s real-life counterparts, and a new control system that many fans couldn’t seem to get to grips with.

According to the Fightful report: "WWE has shown a lot of frustration with the reception and lack of success of recent games." The report continues, "the gaming market is a major selling point for them, and they believe they’ve fallen behind the competition."

One of the main competitors for WWE these days comes in the form of AEW (All Elite Wrestling) which features a number of now ex-WWE superstars in its roster and is in the process of releasing its own wrestling video game. The AEW video game is due out at some point this year and is being developed by Japanese developer Yuke’s who previously developed a number of WWE games including the WWE: Smackdown vs Raw series, WWE 2K14 - 19, and more.