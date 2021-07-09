The Witcher season 2 trailer takes Geralt and Ciri to Kaer Morhen

The first full trailer for The Witcher season 2 is here, and it invites us into Geralt's home of Kaer Morhen.

The home and training ground for Witchers is distant, snowy, and not at all the kind of place that Ciri is used to staying in. It's also probably the one place in the world where the majority of people wouldn't prefer Geralt drop dead than set foot inside, and the trailer includes his warm reunion with the remaining members of the School of the Wolf. There's also a good old-fashioned training montage that ends with Ciri picking up a sword and getting ready to learn a thing or two about monster slaying herself.

"Facing your fear is not easy, but I am here for you. When I say run, you run. When I say hide, you hide," Geralt explains in a voiceover. "Vesemir said that the world outside these walls is a dangerous place, but you can find power and purpose."

While the trailer is mostly centered around Kaer Morhen, it does end with a brief scene of Yennefer awakening elsewhere, bleary-eyed. Chances are good we'll see more of her side of the story in a future trailer, before the newly announced release date of December 17.

The first full-length The Witcher season 2 trailer debuted as the last big announcement for WitcherCon 2021, following the first trailer and confirmed release date for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf animated feature, which will serve as a prequel to the live-action series. Nightmare of the Wolf follows elder Witcher Vesemir in his younger monster-hunting days, and will likely help set up the story of the second season now that Geralt is reconnecting with his Witcher roots. The show also included a teaser from game developer CD Projekt Red that it's adding some new items inspired by the Netflix series to The Witcher 3 as free DLC.

Before that, we learned Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon star Michelle Yeoh is joining the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin , a live-action prequel to the Netflix series, and she's playing a sword elf - which is a strong contender for "coolest fantasy concept" even just from saying it out loud.