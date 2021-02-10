The Witcher: Old World is a new competitive board game for 2-5 witchers

The Witcher: Old World will give you and your friends a new way to tell your own story in Geralt's world while you wait for The Witcher 4 to arrive.

Go on Board and CD Projekt Red revealed the new board game today, and while they're only showing teasers so far, they confirmed that the project is headed to Kickstarter this May. It's a competitive board game for two to five players, and it's also an official expansion of The Witcher game canon in the years before Geralt of Rivia embarked on his hunt. You can watch a quick rundown of the premise from game designer Łukasz Woźniak here - and if you're keeping track, this is an entirely separate product from Fantasy Flight's The Witcher Adventure Game.

"The game lets players construct their own unique decks of cards by choosing from a wide range of abilities: attacks, dodges, and witcher combat magic - known as 'signs,'" Go on Board's synopsis reads. "Through card synergy, players aim to achieve powerful combos as they utilize their witcher school's hallmark abilities to their full potential. Quests, battles, and even dice poker allow each player to earn money, obtain new items, and train their skills."

Players will have the chance to make tough choices about their characters' actions as they progress through the game, and whoever collects a set number of trophies first wins. Go on Board confirmed in a YouTube comment that The Witcher: Old World will also support solo and co-op play in some fashion, but "it's going to be outside the standard box" since it will need some extra components.