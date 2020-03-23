The Witcher Netflix official cosplay video shows you how to get that Renfri look

The Witcher Netflix has released an official video on how to cosplay as Renfri.

In the video, professional cosplayer Alyson Tabbitha shows you how to transform into Renfri (aka Shrike, played by Emma Appleton), who you may recognize from the first episode of the series, 'The End's Beginning.' In it, a sorcerer named Stregobor asks Geralt to kill a bandit who used to be a princess (Renfri) who is hunting the sorcerer because he tried to kill her ages ago. Renfri, of course, asks Geralt to hand over Stregobor, who refuses to get involved. Unfortunately, he must when it's clear she'll kill the entire village of Blavikin just to get to the sorcerer. I won't spoil how it ends, but let's just say we don't see Renfri again in season one.

Tabbitha often uses makeup to help shape her face into the person she's cosplaying, and she does that with Renfri, as well. She also dons a tastefully disheveled wig, dark washes her costume so it looks worn in, and makes Renfri's brooch using posterboard, puffy paint, and a gold paint finish. Just goes to show that you can make your own cosplay materials, and with all the time we've got on our hands, now's a good time to start.

As someone who has shown up for every virtual meeting wearing a different lace-front wig, it's safe to say this video is exactly what we need right now.