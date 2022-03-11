The Witcher 3 is officially Steam Deck Verified

The Witcher 3 is officially on the Steam Deck Verified program, meaning it runs flawlessly on Valve's new hardware.

Earlier today, CD Projekt Red announced that The Witcher 3 had officially made it onto the Steam Deck Verified list. This means that the 2015 RPG runs seamlessly on the new Steam Deck, without any hinderances or technical hiccups in the slightest.

If you wondered how #TheWitcher 3: Wild Hunt plays on Steam Deck, you can rest easy! We're pleased to confirm that our game has been Verified for Steam Deck Compatibility.If you already have a copy of the game in your #Steam Library then it's ready to run on your new hardware. pic.twitter.com/ZCnU1NBMBgMarch 11, 2022 See more

In other words, you don't sacrifice anything by playing The Witcher 3 on the Steam Deck compared to a regular desktop PC or laptop. You're not looking at dropped frames at any point throughout Geralt's adventure, fiddly controls while navigating menus, or anything else. Perhaps that's no great surprise, however, since Saber Interactive somehow managed to cram The Continent onto Nintendo Switch a few years ago, and Valve's handheld has a little more power than Nintendo's.

CD Projekt Red's game is just the latest in a very long list of titles to join the Steam Deck Verified program. The first, which was actually Valve's own Portal 2 earlier this year in January, and the list has only grown since then, encompassing huge games like Psychonauts 2 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Late last week, Valve finally announced over 1,000 games had made it onto the Steam Deck Verified program. Considering the company previously commented that it considers any games unable to run on the device a "bug," it's not surprising the number of games compatible with the Steam Deck now totals well over 1,000.

