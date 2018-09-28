The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus has spoken about Andrew Lincoln’s final scene – and may have revealed a little too much

The Walking Dead season 9 is going to be a tearjerker, we already know that much. But, if Norman Reedus is to be believed, Andrew Lincoln’s very final scene might just raise a chuckle. In fact, the actor behind Daryl Dixon has maybe gotten a little too chatty when talking about what’s to come. Possible spoilers ahead as we dive right into the last shot involving Rick Grimes…

"[Andrew Lincoln’s] very last scene, he's laying there, and he's supposed to giggle," Reedus tells ComicBook.com.

Laying down? Giggling? Probably not the pile of blood and blaze of glory that we were expecting Rick Grimes to go out in. Andrew Lincoln might get that rare goodbye in The Walking Dead: a happy one. But steady on. A walk into the sunset might be out of the question as – indulge me for a second – this still sounds like a bad thing for Rick.

For one thing, he’s laying down. Maybe he’s succumbing to a bite, I’m not sure, but I can’t exactly imagine Rick Grimes’ final scene after over 100 episodes ends with him having a quick nap.

The giggle, too, seems like a giveaway. It sure sounds like a man who’s been through it all, had some fun (and a lot of heartbreak) along the way and is just enjoying his final moments. Who knows? Maybe he’s just heard a good joke.

But Reedus wanted to make sure that what could have been a very emotional moment was turned into a side-splitting one – at least for Andrew Lincoln: “The camera's [up] here and I'm under the camera tickling his feet so he can giggle. So, it was a good way to end it,” he says.

So, when we do sit down and watch the scene, try and forget that Daryl Dixon is off-camera, tickling his feet. It’s probably for the best.

How will Rick leave The Walking Dead? Maybe it's already been revealed - but we still have some theories...