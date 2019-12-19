The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners gets new trailer and pre-order details

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners is a zombie VR game based on that zombie TV show you might've seen on AMC over the last ten years, and it's got a new trailer. The pre-order trailer offers a good mix of cinematics and gameplay that does well to highlight how incredibly stressful a zombie game can be through the very personal lenses of VR headsets.

The trailer ends with a breakdown of the three different versions of The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners now available for pre-order via the official site , Steam , and Oculus . Here's a breakdown of what you're getting with each version, straight from Skydance Media :

Standard Edition - $40

Digital game code

In-game digital pre-order bonus

"The Sheriff" Revolver

Tourist Edition - $50

Digital game code

In-game digital pre-order bonuses

"The Judge" bat

"The Sheriff" revolver

"The National" knife

In-game craft recipes for each weapon

"Bustomization" New Orleans voodoo dolls

Additional bonuses

Podcasts

Trailer song

Game soundtrack

PSVR only: Dynamic Theme

Tower Edition - $150

Digital game code

All bonuses from the Tourist Edition

Collector's Swag physical bonuses

Reversible backpack (tailored to be an HMD travel case)

Magnetic camping lantern

Collector's Challenge coin

Concept art stash

Buttons/pins

Postcards

16GB "thumb" drive

Alyssa Mercante's The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners preview does emphasize the frantic, "hardcore" nature of the VR experience, although acknowledges how fun it can be after the initial learning curve. "Needless to say, by the time I remove the headset and sit down to ask some questions, I'm sweating profusely. It's a lot to handle, but it's also great fun when you figure it out," Alyssa wrote.