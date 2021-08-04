The voice of Halo multiplayer says "trans rights" and proves he means it in Cameo video

Iconic Halo announcer Jeff Steitzer has released a Cameo video where he speaks out in support of trans rights and, rather powerfully, says "trans rights" in his signature style from the Halo series. Steitzer has lent his voice to every Halo multiplayer experience since Halo 2 and is returning for Halo Infinite.

For the uninitiated, Cameo is a website where you can pay to receive personalized messages from celebrities who've signed up for the service; Steitzer fulfilled a request this week to voice some of the lines for Destiny 2's Crucible. Now, a Cameo user going by tanis on Twitter asked Steitzer to simply say "trans rights" in a video, but the actor did us all one better by speaking in length about how the intolerance trans people are facing today mirrors what he's seen in the past affecting other marginalized communities.

THE HALO ANNOUNCER, JEFF STEITZER, SAYING TRANS RIGHTS

"I have to say, I've been around for a while. I'm kind of old," says Steitzer, whose 70th birthday is coming in November. "I've seen an awful lot. And the struggle of trans people reminds me so much of all the other struggles that I've been a witness to over the many years that I've been alive."

Steitzer goes on to list some of the marginalized groups he's seen struggle in the face of discrimination, including Black Americans, Asian Americans, Native Americans, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"And now I see trans folks like yourself, who basically want nothing more than to enjoy the equality that everybody else aspires to. And for which, I for one, think you should have. So, I am happy to say 'trans rights!'" He finishes off the message with some hopeful words for the trans community and by calling members and allies "un-freaking-believable" - in the good sense. Talk about giving bang for your buck.

