The Uncharted movie is everything Tom Holland "dreamed it would be"

Tom Holland has opened up about the filming of the Uncharted movie, confirming it's "been going so well" and stating it is "everything [he] dreamed it would be".

The perpetually unlucky Uncharted film was delayed due to the spread of coronavirus earlier this year, with executives halting pre-production – originally "for at least six weeks " – because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The delay came shortly after Antonio Banderas joined proceedings in an unknown role alongside the already-announced Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

The delay clearly hasn't dampened Holland's enthusiasm, though.

"Filming is going so well," Holland said in the informal broadcast on Instagram Live earlier today (thanks, Comic Book ).

"The film is like, everything I dreamed it would be. I mean, I don't know if you guys played the games, but I was such a huge fan of the game, and it's been going so well."

As we recently reported , Venom 's Ruben Fleischer is the seventh (and hopefully final) director tied to the film, which will star Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, and Sophia Allen. It was set to hit theatres on March 5, 2021, but it's likely this delay will affect that.

Holland has openly praised the Uncharted movie script , calling it "one of the best scripts [he's] ever read." It was written by Hollywood duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, who wrote Iron Man, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Men In Black: International together.