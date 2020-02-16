The Uncharted movie has "one of the best scripts I've ever read", says lead Tom Holland

The lead of the Uncharted movie, Tom Holland, reckons the latest draft of the beleaguered action film is "one of the best scripts [he's] ever read", and says the Uncharted movie offers "an origin story" for leading man Nathan Drake.

"I think what Uncharted offers that most video games films don't is that it's an origin story to the games," Holland told IGN earlier this week. "So if you played the games, you haven't seen what's going to happen in the film," Holland said. "And if you haven't played the games, you're going to enjoy the film because it's information that everyone else is getting at the same time. But I'm super excited to make that movie and it's been a long time coming.

"I read the newest draft of the script on the way over here and it's one of the best scripts I've ever read. It really, really jumps off the page."

Holland also said that he believes Mark Wahlberg – who was once teed up to play the leading role himself – is "going to kill it as Sully and it's going to be a lot of fun".

Sony's Uncharted movie has been in the works since 2008. However, director Travis Knight – the sixth attached to the project in 12 years – was forced to pull out due to a conflict with Holland's schedule on Spider-Man. Venom and Zombieland director, Ruben Fleischer, had been tipped to replace him in the now-vacant director's chair .

Other Uncharted directors that have come and go include Stranger Things' Shawn Levy and 10 Cloverfield Lane's Dan Trachtenberg , with Knight taking over directorial duties from Trachtenberg in September.

Consequently, Sony Pictures recently confirmed it's once again delaying the release of the live-action Uncharted film. This time the release has slipped to March 5, 2021, a further three-month delay for a movie that's been in development, off and on, for 12 years.

It still isn't confirmed who will helm the project next, but the new director will be the seventh to take on the movie and steer the new story that will seemingly not be a direct adaptation of the game series.