The Stick Figure Movie Quiz

By

Sticky situations. Name the movies...

If TV Could Talk...

Let’s start off with an easy one. This one likes to dwell in wells, TVs and, oh yeah, your nightmares…

Answer #1

Duh, it’s Ringu of course! Unless you’ve noticed Janice Dickinson clambering out of your TV lately – in which case we pity you. A lot.

Arrow Man

Ah, he’s a brute who turned into a saviour. Shame about those arrows. Tragedy, really.

Answer #2

Sean Bean, of course, as Boromir in Fellowship Of The Ring giving up his life for some little hobbits on a big quest.

Expletive, Expletive, Expletive

Not one to watch with your granny, or any members of your immediate family. Definitely watch it with the lights off, though…

Answer #3

Poor old Regan in The Exorcist does some very bad things. Here, she’s either masturbating with a cross... or showing off some experimental piercings.

Fiiiiight!

Headbands are a bit of a hint. But which controversial flick is this stick figure wonder based on?

Answer #4

Why, it’s The Deer Hunter ! Next...

Play It Again, Tom

Two men walking on hot coals? Or maybe something a little safer, and a lot funner…

Answer #5

Tom Hanks gets musical in Big . Classic.

