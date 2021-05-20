The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator game pack brings a highly-requested new career

The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator will bring an oft-requested career to the game when it drops on June 1: interior decorator.

The Dream Home Decorator Game Pack introduces the Interior Decorate Freelance career, which will let your Sim show off their interior design chops. Clients will hire your Sim to renovate a space and redesign it based on the prompt. As part of this new career, Sims will have to learn about their clients' needs, budgets, likes, and dislikes. They'll also be able to take photos for before and after comparisons

Simmers have been asking for an interior design career in The Sims 4 for quite some time, and the Twitter responses are full of excitement.

Naturally, an interior design career requires new stylish furniture, and Dream Home Decorator delivers. There are sectional sofas, built-in stovetops, and modular shelving - three major new furniture updates that will hype up players who love to build. There are new rugs, smaller coffee tables, and other seriously stylish pieces that will have you spending hours in build mode.

“With The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator, we wanted to give Simmers the tools and resources to expand their building skillset and express their interior design talents in exciting new ways,” says Jill Johnson, the game pack's producer. “Our community has always impressed us through their ingenuity and creativity in building beautiful homes for their Sims, and we can’t wait to see their incredible designs and renovation reveals with the new Interior Decorator Freelance career.”

The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator Game Pack drops on June 1 on all platforms and will cost $19.99.