The post-credits for Captain Marvel were so secret, Brie Larson didn’t even know what movie the scene was for

Marvel could give the CIA and a certain 007 a run for their money at this point. It has secrets on top of secrets on top of secrets. And it’s not just Avengers: Endgame that applies to either. No, Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, has revealed that the “Where’s Fury” Captain Marvel post-credits scene was so under wraps, she didn’t even know if the scene was for her standalone movie, Endgame, or even Avengers: Infinity War.

“So, I didn’t know—there’s a tag in Captain Marvel with all the Avengers where it whip pans to me and I go ‘Where’s Fury? I didn’t know that was a tag for Captain Marvel. I didn’t know what that was,” Larson tells Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show (H/T Digital Spy).

It was somehow covered up even more. If you remember the scene – or if you need a catch-up, check out Marvel’s complete rundown of post-credits scenes – then you’ll vividly picture Carol Danvers being surrounded by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

But welcome to the magic of Hollywood: No one was there, so presumably even the likes of Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo had no idea what that scene was about. Larson was just told “five people” would be in the scene with her.

“There was also nobody else there,” Larson explains. “I was by myself on a green screen and just real quick ‘We’re gonna whip pan over to you and you ask ‘Where’s Fury?’”

This, of course led to some questions from the Captain Marvel actress, including the obvious one: “’But actually, where is he? Is he in the room?’”

Once she was given the mysterious answer (“He’s gone”), she pieces together that Nick Fury was in the process of being killed off in Avengers: Infinity War, which was filmed back-to-back with Endgame.

It didn’t end there. Larson only found out about the Captain Marvel post-credits scene at the world premiere. It just goes to show the lengths that Marvel is willing to go to ensure nobody leaks anything. What’s next, actors filming entire movies without realising?