The next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter is Kazuya Mishima

The next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fight is Kazuya Mishima from Tekken.

Nintendo announced and showcased the new character during its E3 2021 showcase. Kazuya is the star of Challenger Pack 10, the fifth of six add-ons in the game's second Fighters Pass, and we'll get to play them later this year. More details will be shared at a dedicated Smash showcase on June 28, director Masahiro Sakurai announced.

Kazuya's reveal was a fittingly lethal montage, with much of the Smash Bros. cast ending up on the wrong side of a butt-kicking at the hands of Tekken's most iconic characters. As you'd expect, much of Kazuya's Tekken moveset has been directly translated or closely iterated on for his Smash Bros. appearance. We got a brief look at his kick-heavy play style today, as well as some of the flashier moves in his arsenal, including a full 10-hit combo.

Kazuya's devil form has also made its way to Smash, and he can use it for more than just his Final Smash. It looks like a few of his special moves activate his devil form, with at least one giving him some sort of power-up after taking damage. And speaking of alternate forms: one of Kazuya's skins brings back his suited-and-booted getup, which isn't quite as powerful as a straight-up devil transformation, but dang does Kazuya clean up good.

You can purchase individual challenger packs for $5.99 apiece, or buy up all of Fighters Pass Volume 2 for $29.99 and save about six bucks in the process. To date, Fighters Pass Volume 2 offers Min Min from ARMS, Steve and Alex from Minecraft, Final Fantasy 7's Sephiroth, Pyra and Mythra, and now X. We're still waiting on one more new character to round out this Fighters Pass, but after that, Sakurai says there are currently no plans to release additional fighters in the future.