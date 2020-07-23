The New Mutants: Watch the opening scene of the long-awaited superhero movie

"There's an old Native American proverb that says, inside every person there are two bears, forever locked in combat for your sole..." So begins The New Mutants, the long-awaited final Fox-produced X-Men movie that has been delayed more times than we care to count. How do we know that's how the movie starts? Well, because the first few minutes of New Mutants have debuted online, that's how!

During the New Mutants' Comic-Con 2020 panel, the cast – including Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Willians, and Charlie Heaton – and director Josh Boone revealed the opening scene from the movie. It's a fiery mess that leads to a mutant joining a special school – but not the one we're used to. Watch the scene around the 24-minute mark below.

Although many New Mutants fans were hoping for the movie to be released on Disney Plus, there was no word on whether it would come to streaming early. In fact, during the presentation, they started a competition which will see the winner attend a special pre-screening in a theatre. Boone even joked that the winner should, "Wear a mask". Hopefully, that opening scene will tide us over until it reaches cinemas August 28, 2020.

