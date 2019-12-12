The Matrix 4 gets May 2021 release date, and it's the same day John Wick 4 releases

The Matrix 4 is slated for release on May 21, 2021, the same day as the fourth chapter in the John Wick franchise.

Warner Bros. made a number of changes to its movie schedule for the next couple of years, Deadline reports. On top of nailing down a release date for The Matrix 4, the studio announced their standalone The Flash movie would release on July 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, Taika Waititi's adaptation of the Akira manga series was moved from its May 21, 2021 slot to make room for The Matrix 4. Further, the Mortal Kombat movie was moved to release on January 15, 2021, as opposed to its original window in March 2021.

If you've been on a really thorough digital cleanse for a few years, you might not realize that both of these movies and franchises star veteran actor and 2019's internet darling Keanu Reeves. It's a historic coincidence to see the same leading man in two different massively high-profile movies premiering on the same exact day. Needless to say, May 21, 2021 is sure to be a breathtaking day.

*15-year-old spoilers ahead*

If you are a big Matrix fan and you're wondering how on earth Keanu Reeves is returning as Neo in The Matrix 4, given Neo's death at the end of The Matrix Trilogy, so is pretty much everyone . It's a tantalizing secret as to how trilogy can even continue at all, and for that reason 2021 can't come soon enough.