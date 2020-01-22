The Matrix 4 won’t feature Agent Smith, confirms Hugo Weaving

Neo and Trinity are already set to return in The Matrix 4 – but one iconic character from the series definitely won’t be back. Hugo Weaving, who played the suited-and-booted Agent Smith in all three Matrix movies, says he isn’t appearing in the 2021 movie, despite being offered a role by director Lana Wachowski.

“I’m not, no…” Weaving told Time Out after being asked if he’ll be back for The Matrix 4. Elaborating further, he explained that it was a case of scheduling conflicts rather than a lack of interest in putting the shades and earpiece back on: “It’s unfortunate but actually I had this offer [for upcoming movie The Visit] and then the offer came from The Matrix, so I knew it was happening but I didn’t have dates. I thought [I] could do both and it took eight weeks to work out that the dates would work – I held off on accepting [a role in The Visit].”

The dates, unfortunately, just didn’t work out. Weaving revealed that it was actually Lana Wachowski who made the final decision. The Agent Smith actor said: “I was in touch with [director] Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided that the dates weren’t going to work. So we’d sorted the dates and then she sort of changed her mind.” He added: “They’re pushing on ahead without me.”

Despite the fact that Agent Smith won’t be showing up, there’s still a generous helping of faces both fresh and familiar making up the Matrix 4 cast. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity respectively, while Watchmen actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris are taking the Red Pill plunge for the first time.

The Matrix 4 is set for release on May 21, 2021 – the same day as John Wick 4.

