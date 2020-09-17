The Marvel Universe is "destined for destruction" in December's Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four have faced down some long odds before, but can they fight the Marvel Universe's destiny for ultimate destruction? That's the question Marvel wants you asking in the upcoming Fantastic Four #27 by Dan Slott and R.B. Silva.

(Image credit: Juan Ferreyra (Marvel Comics))

Revealed as part of Marvel's December 2020 solicitations, December 16's Fantastic Four #27 includes the team, it's extended family, as well as the Silver Surfer.

"Everything is about to come to an end here on Yancy Street. Literally everything," reads the issue's synopsis. "Say goodbye to the Earth, our galaxy, and life as we know it because this entire dimension is destined for destruction. Whose fault is it? And why, with the stakes so high, would they choose this moment to abandon us?"

Marvel has left the details on who's causing the destruction and who's to blame a mystery, but it could have something to do with the "new, major, permanent status quo change" promised for October's Fantastic Four #25 or the foretold malfunction with something called the Forever Gate in November's #26.

(Image credit: Mark Brooks (Marvel Comics))

"A powerful portal to everywhere, the Forever Gate has been ripped open - and beings from countless realities are pouring through, threatening to overwhelm Manhattan...and then the rest of the world!" reads Marvel's synopsis for Fantastic Four #26. "The Fantastic Four have to close it - except one being stands in their way... Mister Fantastic?!"

Stay tuned to Newsarama for more on this upcoming Fantastic Four story.

The Fantastic Four has faced down super villains, cosmic beings, gods, and even their co-creator Jack Kirby. Check out our list of the best Fantastic Four stories of all time.