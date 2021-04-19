The Mandalorian cast were told a prequel character was coming to train Grogu

How do you hide one of the biggest reveals in Star Wars history? If you’re Lucasfilm ahead of The Mandalorian season 2 finale, which saw a certain Luke Skywalker show up, you play a little fast and loose with the truth – even to your own cast.

As revealed on the Star Wars Explained stream with Bo-Katan actor Katee Sackhoff, the cast were originally led to believe that the Jedi who made his way onto Moff Gideon’s ship wasn’t Luke Skywalker, but Clone Wars and prequel character Plo Koon.

"[Plo Koon] is who we thought it was at the end," Sackhoff revealed. "That’s who we [were] told it was, and I’m a very gullible person."

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

In another universe, we would have all been feverishly Googling what is, essentially, a pretty deep cut character from the prequels.

The member of the Jedi Council was seen in several scenes from the first three Episodes, but never spoke. He met his end after being shot down by his wingman over the skies of Ceto Neimoidia during the events of Order 66 in Revenge of the Sith. However, Clone Wars fans would have certainly appreciated the comeback – the character played a considerable role in the spinoff series and is widely regarded as one of the show’s most beloved characters.

But, no, it was Luke – and the pretty much near radio silence in terms of leaks (one soundtrack listing notwithstanding) shows that not only was Plo Koon was a great decoy, it underlines the measures taken to keep Star Wars’ biggest secrets safe.

