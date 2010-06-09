"The Lodger" Preview

SFX ’s patented spoiler-free preview of the next episode of Doctor Who

The first line is very funny A guest character from last week’s episode shows up a few times There’s the first gay allusion this series (sort of) The Doctor has more interesting adventures with food and drink Matt Smith fans will be freeze-framing one particular revealing moment A can of beer is opened at an important moment The Doctor commits an act of physical violence, sort of… A certain face shows up for the fourth time this series; another for a third; and others for a second time There’s lots of witty dialogue A regal couple put in an appearance Amy discovers something One of the most uttered phrases of series five comes up again It’s the most unusual ever episode of Doctor Who Confidential! It’s back Someone says the G-word There’s a monster’s hand in a drawer The psychic paper serves several purposes It’s rather a sweet love story and James Corden is actually quite likeable Someone says, “I love you” The Doctor is helped by some feline intuition

