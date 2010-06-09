"The Lodger" Preview

SFX ’s patented spoiler-free preview of the next episode of Doctor Who
- The first line is very funny
- A guest character from last week’s episode shows up a few times
- There’s the first gay allusion this series (sort of)
- The Doctor has more interesting adventures with food and drink
- Matt Smith fans will be freeze-framing one particular revealing moment
- A can of beer is opened at an important moment
- The Doctor commits an act of physical violence, sort of…
- A certain face shows up for the fourth time this series; another for a third; and others for a second time
- There’s lots of witty dialogue
- A regal couple put in an appearance
- Amy discovers something
- One of the most uttered phrases of series five comes up again
- It’s the most unusual ever episode of Doctor Who Confidential!
- It’s back
- Someone says the G-word
- There’s a monster’s hand in a drawer
- The psychic paper serves several purposes
- It’s rather a sweet love story and James Corden is actually quite likeable
- Someone says, “I love you”
- The Doctor is helped by some feline intuition
