The latest Marvel's Avengers patch addresses "over 1000 issues"

Square Enix says its latest Marvel's Avengers patch will address "over 1000 issues" including "several progression stoppers".

"Patch V1.3.0 is our first major patch since launch and addresses over 1000 issues you’ve helped surface these past two weeks, ranging from several progression stoppers to small graphical fixes," Square Enix said in the update .

"While the focus of this patch was resolving bugs, future near-term patches will integrate more quality-of-life adjustments and feedback-driven features/tuning."

It doesn't look like Crystal Dynamics was exaggerating, either. The post goes out to outline dozens and dozens and dozens of tweaks and improvements, grouped as changes to multiplayer and matchmaking, art and animation, user interface, combat, gear, challenges, and rewards, as well as a bunch of additional platform-specific fixes.

The patch notes go on to list a range of further known issues and recommended workarounds, too.

"We can’t thank you enough for your patience and support. Please keep it coming; you are helping shape the future of Marvel’s Avengers," the post concluded.

For the full details – and there are a lot – head on over to the official website .

Square Enix recently broke down how Marvel's Avengers approaches gear and cosmetics and the Marketplace is where you go to spend real money. It's accessed from the main menu of the game, and everything there is sold for Credits (which come in a minimum pack of 500 for $5). The Marketplace will carry a weekly rotation of cosmetic items.

Then there are Hero Challenge Cards, which you can think of as battle passes for each individual hero. Each card has 40 tiers of free and premium rewards, and you can earn Challenge Points toward unlocking them by completing daily and weekly challenges. The six heroes available at launch will have their premium Hero Challenge Card tracks unlocked for free.

Square Enix recently Marvel's Avengers has received more PlayStation downloads than any other beta in history.