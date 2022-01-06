The Last of Us remake could reportedly launch later this year

The Last of Us remake is reportedly nearing completion, and could launch later this year.

That's chiefly according to leaker Tom Henderson, who tweeted out the new information. Henderson claims knowledge from "multiple people" that the Last of Us remake is nearly finished and could release in the latter half of this year, which is then backed up by VGC, who claim the same knowledge from sources of their own.

Heard from multiple people now that the TLOU remake is nearly finished and could release during the latter half of 2022🧐 pic.twitter.com/ZxmNU7zS9kJanuary 5, 2022 See more

Additionally, Henderson also claims that a "director's cut" re-release of The Last of Us 2 is on the way, as is a multiplayer spin-off mode for the sequel. While Naughty Dog has been entirely open about working on the latter release, this is the first time a director's cut of The Last of Us 2 has been mentioned in any capacity.

This actually tallies with comments from Naughty Dog studio head Neil Druckmann. Just earlier this week at CES 2022, Druckmann appeared as part of Sony's presentation, briefly stating that the studio was busy working on multiple games that it can't wait to show off.

According to Henderson at least, Naughty Dog is working on not two, but three games. The Last of Us remake, The Last of Us 2 director's cut, and The Last of Us Factions are all in development at Naughty Dog, according to the leaker. Thanks to a report published last year, we know that development of The Last of Us remake was moved back to Naughty Dog, after being initiated at another Sony-owned studio. Here's hoping it's not long until we see what Naughty Dog has been working on.

