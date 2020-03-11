The Last of Us HBO series will be scored by the games' composer Gustavo Santaolalla

Gustavo Santaolalla, the composer behind The Last of Us and the upcoming sequel, will return to score the new The Last of Us HBO series .

The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann confirmed the news on Twitter, praising the veteran composer's "incredible musical talent." And indeed, the music in The Last of Us is incredibly atmospheric and does an extraordinary job building tension and evoking a range of emotions across the spectrum.

Santaolalla is an Academy Award-winning media composer known for his work on Brokeback Mountain, the Netflix true-crime documentary Making a Murderer, and numerous other works dating back to the 1980s.

The Last of Us HBO series is being co-written and co-created by Druckmann, alongside Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. With Santaolalla now a confirmed addition to the production, it's hard to imagine a better team to handle the adaptation.

As it's still so early, story details are a bit thin, and no casting details have been released. We know it'll be based on the events of the first The Last of Us game, with plot points from The Last of Us 2 potentially cropping up as well.

We'll presumably see Joel and Ellie braving the undead apocalypse in The Last of Us HBO series, but we also know from a recent reveal by Druckmann that Ellie’s close friend, Riley, and Joel’s friend, Tess will be included in the story, as will Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies, and Maria, the wife of Joel’s brother, Tommy.