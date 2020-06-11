Netflix’s The Last Days of American Crime gets rare 0% Rotten Tomatoes score

With the world the way it is, you’d think any and all new movies would be greeted warmly. Not so, as The Last Days of American Crime proves. Netflix’s new sci-fi crime thriller has landed the not-so-coveted 0% score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie, based on the comic from Rick Remender, sees the U.S. Government broadcasting a signal to stop anyone from knowingly committing a crime. After the news leaks, criminal Graham Brick attempts to pull off the ultimate heist – the last crime in American history.

Pretty cool premise, pretty poor critical response. The Hollywood Reporter describes the movie as "a poorly imagined crime flick that comes nowhere near justifying its 2.5-hour running time." Rolling Stone adds, "We’re convinced this is solely designed to make Michael Bay’s movies look better, or at least more coherent, by comparison. This is not good action cinema. This is not even good alligator-brain cinema."

In a particularly scathing zero-star review, The New York Post’s Johnny Oleksinski declares, “Don't care about story, characters or words, but love violence? Even you will be disappointed.”

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time critics have been out of step with the general moviegoing public. Unfortunately, those sitting at home watching have been similarly unkind, awarding it a meagre 27% Audience Rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

As Variety points out, this is just the 42nd film in history to go fully rotten at 0% and have over 20 critical reviews. It joins the likes of John Travolta’s Gotti and Adam Sandler’s The Ridiculous Six in the halls of infamy.

In more uplifting news for the streaming service, Netflix has released a collection of movies and TV shows helping shine a light on “powerful and complex narratives” in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

