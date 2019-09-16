The first three Dragon Quest games are coming to Switch this month

It's a good month for Dragon Quest fans, or rather those with their own Switch consoles. Alongside the Switch release of Dragon Quest 11 later this month, the first three games in the series are also releasing on Switch September 27, Square Enix has announced. The three games will be sold individually on the Switch eShop, and it's not yet clear whether a physical edition will release.

Find out where it all began - the first three #DragonQuest games are coming to North America, and for the first time on console in Europe, on #NintendoSwitch!You can start with any of the three games, so get ready for classic adventures from September 27th. pic.twitter.com/iPklL1k0uvSeptember 16, 2019

The original Dragon Quest will be available for $4.99, Dragon Quest 2: Luminaries of the Legendary Line for $6.49, and Dragon Quest 3: The Seeds of Salvation for $12.49. The ports will be based on the mobile versions that have been out since 2004, which basically means some of the art won't look exactly the same as the original 1986 versions.

Here's how Square Enix sums up the three games, via Gematsu: "The iconic Erdrick trilogy begins in the acclaimed Dragon Quest where players begin their voyage as the “Hero,” a descendant of the valiant hero Erdrick in an epic journey through the historic realm of Alefgard. Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line takes place a century later, where the young prince of Midenhall embarks on a journey to find the other two descendants of Erdrick in order to defeat the nefarious Hargon. The third and final title in the Erdrick trilogy, Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation, takes players through the land of Aliahan, where a young hero has been charged with an impossible task of slaying Baramos, the master of darkness."

The release of the first three Dragon Quest games seems to celebrate the arrival of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age on Switch, releasing on the same date. For the uninitiated, Dragon Quest 11 is the latest in the franchise, and it's also one of the best JRPGs of this generation. If you have a Switch, you can and should play through the first three hours for free with the demo, and that progress can be transferred over to the full version when you inevitably pick it up.