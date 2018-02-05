The first Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer has fans split on babyface Han, but everyone loves Lando

It's here. After months going by without so much as an official title and a mid-production change in directors, the first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story (or Star Wars: Solo as some have taken to calling it) is here. And if you haven't already, you really should watch it for yourself before we dive a little deeper. So go on and click that play button. I'll wait.

Back? Okay, what'd you think? You say you loved it? You say you hated it? You say you're not too sure this Alden Ehrenreich can carry the part, but damn does Donald Glover look good as a young Lando Calrissian? Or maybe you're feeling a mix of all of the above. However you'd describe your reaction, it seems there are plenty of others who feel the same.

Over on YouTube, the trailer has (at the time of writing) a respectable 50K likes compared to a mere 3k dislikes. However, it's the most critical comments that are receiving the biggest upvotes from viewers, with jabs like "This truly is Star Wars: The Darkest Timeline" receiving more than 300 thumbs up from the community, and several commenters echoing Solo's own words from the original trilogy: "I've got a bad feeling about this."

Meanwhile, on Reddit, the responses largely range from cautiously optimistic to wild applause. "It’s like the marketing team knows we are in for a ride with this movie, even after all the concerns, and they want to reassure us," writes Szyger. "The fact that the first words from a Star Wars film after the prequels were "This will begin to make things right" definitely shows that they are not above meta commentary," says withoutapaddle.

And lastly, on Twitter, there's a cacophony of opinions and hot takes. But the most resounding one seems to be that, while some aren't feeling Ehrenreich's performance, they love what little we've seen of Lando - or, as some have taken to calling him, "Childish Landino" (a play on Glover's stage name, Childish Gambino). Below, Twitter user Mel Stone calls on Disney to release an ultra special edition of the film:

can we get a special edition cut that’s just the Miller/Lord and Howard footage of Donald Glover as Lando?I don’t care about the plot, I just need more DonaldFebruary 5, 2018

There may not be a full consensus on whether the potential audience loves or hates the look of this movie, but one thing's for sure: people are talking about it. And I imagine there will be much talking to come between now and Solo: A Star Wars Story's May 28 release date.