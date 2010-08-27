The Evolution Of Salma Hayek

Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear. From the sublime to the ridiculous as Salma takes one for the bank account with her turn in Barry Sonnenfeld’s godawful Western.



She plays the damsel in distress that Will Smith raps about in the theme tune, and sure enough, “she be outta that dress” sooner rather than later, spending most of the film flouncing around in what appears to be a frilly nightie.



Not that we’re complaining. It’s the rest of the film that’s the problem, with Kenneth Branagh’s cackling villain a particular lowlight.



Hot tamale? To be fair, yes. But you’ll be too busy cringing to notice.