The Boys season 3 release schedule: when does episode 1 release on Amazon Prime Video?

The Boys season 3 is exploding onto our screens this week. With its return to Amazon Prime Video, though, invariably comes questions. Can you watch it with your parents? Absolutely not. Will you wince every other scene? Almost definitely. And when is The Boys season 3’s premiere out anyway? That one is a little trickier to answer and is all dependent on time zones. For that, we have all the answers waiting for you down below.

Unlike Netflix and Disney Plus, The Boys season 3 is dancing to the beat of its own drum in terms of how it releases episodes. Instead of the all-at-once method or a weekly dripfeed a la Obi-Wan Kenobi, things are a little more scattershot. Episode 1 is out this week but so, too, are episodes 2-3. Beyond that? It’s pretty straightforward – but it pays to be prepared now, especially as the vast majority will want to binge multiple episodes across the weekend.

So join us as we run through all the essentials ahead of The Boys season 3, from the first episode’s release date and air time, to when to expect the next episodes, and even how many episodes are in the upcoming season.

When is The Boys season 3, episode 1 airing on Amazon Prime Video?

The Boys season 3, episode 1 release date is June 3 on Amazon Prime Video. As the name implies, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to have access to the episode. The second and third episodes will also be available on the same date.

The exact release time for The Boys season 3 premiere hasn’t yet been confirmed. The streamer has released new shows anywhere between 4:00pm Pacific/7:00pm Eastern the day prior to midnight Pacific/3:00am Eastern on the scheduled release date.

If that’s the case again, keep an eye out from anywhere between 4:00pm Pacific/7:00pm Eastern on June 2 through to midnight Pacific/3:00am Eastern on June 3. In the UK, that’s between midnight BST and 8:00am BST. We'll have a better idea of the precise release time from episode four onwards.

How many episodes of The Boys season 3 are there?

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The Boys season 3 consists of eight episodes. Three are released on June 3. The rest follow weekly every Friday, with the finale airing on July 8. Here’s what that looks like, so you have a schedule handy.

The Boys season 3, episodes 1-3 – June 3

The Boys season 3, episode 4 – June 10

The Boys season 3, episode 5 – June 17

The Boys season 3, episode 6 – June 24

The Boys season 3, episode 7 – June 31

The Boys season 3, episode 8 – July 8

For more ahead of The Boys' big return, check out our interviews with show creator Eric Kripke and the cast of the Prime Video series. They've discussed everything from their favorite Easter eggs to a new Supe who's "more Homelander than Homelander." Gulp.