The Boys is getting an animated anthology series featuring stories from Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, and more

The Boys is getting an animated spin-off – an eight-part anthology series, titled The Boys: Diabolical, is in the works at Amazon Prime Video.

"Surprise! We’re almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, Diabolical," The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said in a statement. "We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule… just kidding, there’s no rules. They blew the doors off it, delivering eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes. You think The Boys is nuts? Wait till you see this."

The creators in question include a stellar line-up of writers – comic book writer Garth Ennis, Andy Samberg, Awkwafina, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, and Ilana Glazer. The series is set to reveal unseen, and perhaps different interpretations to, stories from within The Boys universe.

Ever since we saw the animated film The Animatrix, a series of short animated films set in the universe of The Matrix, we’ve wanted to rip it off," added executive producers Rogen and Goldberg. "Today that dream has come true."

The Boys season 3 is set to arrive on the small screen sometime in 2022 – the original series follows a group of vigilantes as they take on corrupt superheroes who abuse their powers. A college-set spin-off is also in the works at Amazon.