The Binding of Isaac: Repentance gets a PC release date

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance will release on March 31, 2021, for PC via Steam.

As yet, there's no console release date for the "sequel-sized final expansion", but creator Edmund McMillen says it will "expand the game greatly, adding tons of new bosses, floors, alt paths, items, story elements, challenges and a few amazing characters (and more!)".

Here, take a peek at this all-new teaser (thanks, Eurogamer ):

Creator Edmund McMillen announced the new DLC on the game's nine-year anniversary. Repentance is now available to wishlist on Steam, and its newly minted store page is chock-full of details and ever-impressive numbers.

Repentance will add over 130 items, 100 enemies, 25 bosses, two playable characters, 5,000 potential room layouts, and 100 achievements when it arrives. It's also packing "a full alternate path with brand new chapters and a new final boss and ending".

"It's a game too big to be called a sequel: Repentance takes Isaac to new heights of roguelike dungeon adventure, as the brave boy descends into the basement for his greatest challenge yet," the Steam page reads . "Isaac's new quest takes him to unknown places he's never been, filled with horrible new enemies and bosses, weapon combos you've never synergized before and items he's never seen... unholy terrors from his wildest dreams and worst nightmares!

"The Binding of Isaac: Repentance is so huge, so new and so feature-packed that it makes previous updates look like prequels," it adds.