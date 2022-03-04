The secret message in The Batman credits that you missed

The Batman is hiding a secret message in its post-credits tease. The film sees Robert Pattinson's titular Caped Crusader matching wits with Paul Dano's villainous Riddler – and, as it turns out, you can put yourself to the test, too.

That's because this secret message will lead to you communicating directly with the Riddler himself. Yes, really.

Read on to discover just what that message is and how to access it – and while the below itself isn't strictly spoilery, you might want to hold off if you haven't seen the movie yet anyway.

The Batman post-credits hidden message

While The Batman doesn't have a traditional post-credits scene, there is one tease at the end: the URL to the Riddler's Rata Alada website (that's the winged rat in English) flashes up onscreen, after a goodbye message from the villain. Head on over to that site (https://www.rataalada.com/) and you'll find yourself face to virtual face with the Riddler.

He'll ask you three riddles – and if you try to look up the answer, he'll know… But if you're stumped, we've got them right here. Scroll on if you want to try it for yourself first!

"It's more than just a game. Fear he who hides behind one," is answered with "mask."

"What was new, is new again. Rebirth. Restoration. Reformation," is answered with "renewal."

"I am first a fraud or a trick, or perhaps a blend of the two. That's up to your misinterpretation," is answered with "confusion."

Once you've cracked the case, the Riddler will prompt you to click for a reward. Do that, and a video will download – but you'll need a password. Type in "promise," and the video unlocks.

What follows is a 33 second clip from Thomas Wayne's mayoral campaign, but something isn't quite right. The words "hush" and "the truth about Gotham" are scrawled over the video at certain points, and Riddler's symbol appears at the end. Plus, listen closely, and you'll hear something very unnerving indeed: Riddler's heavy breathing. Creepy.

If you don't fancy besting the site to find the video, watch it below.

Archival video of Thomas Wayne from the Rataalada site. Thank you to @Goombot for retrieving it. pic.twitter.com/uq32zwsAhoMarch 2, 2022 See more

