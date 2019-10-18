The Batman finds its Riddler in Paul Dano

The Batman has cast Paul Dano in the role of The Riddler, shortly after talks over Jonah Hill potentially filling the role fell apart. Dano made his acting debut in The Newcomers from 2000, and went on to portray major roles in Little Miss Sunshine, There Will Be Blood, 12 Years a Slave, and Looper. It's now being confirmed by multiple sources, including Entertainment Weekly , that Dano has been cast as Edward Nashton, aka The Riddler in the 2021 superhero flick, The Batman.

The news comes just a day after we learned Jonah Hill was no longer being considered for a role in The Batman. Hill had been in talks to play either The Riddler or The Penguin, and Variety reports the subject of which Batman foe he would portray was central to negotiations. It isn't clear why Hill decided to pass on a role, but apparently things were still in the very early stages of negotiation when plans dissolved.

Dano joins an all-star team of actors making up the cast of The Batman, with Robert Pattinson starring as Bruce Wayne, Jefferey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and as we recently learned, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman . We've still got a ways to go before the movie releases, which means we're still to see major roles cast. That said, The Batman already has a pretty rock solid foundation, with many core roles being filled by respected masters of their craft.