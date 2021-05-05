That's no moon… that's a 34-part comic crossover with Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters

A massive Star Wars event began this week with War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha . How "massive"? 34 issues, coming out weekly between now and October.

Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, War of the Bounty Hunters follows Boba Fett from Cloud City to Jabba the Hutt's palace on Tattooine. While you may not remember any bumps on the road for delivery of Han Solo (frozen in Carbonite), there were - deliveries are never that easy - especially for Mandalorians, if you've watched The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

"'War of the Bounty Hunters' is a story about Boba Fett doing his thing, but it builds into something much bigger, and that’s what the best comic crossovers and big stories do," head writer Charles Soule said at the time of the announcement. "They tell a great story in and of themselves, but they're also the start of something, and they open a lot of new doors. And this story will absolutely do that."

Most all of the major Star Wars bounty hunters are showing up with Boba Fett - Bossk, Dengar, 4-LOM, IG-88. The only conspicuous absence is Din Djarin, the star of Disney Plus's The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm announced back in June 2020 that Mandalorian comic books were on their way , but 11 months on and there's still no sign of them. An event like Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters seems like a great story to end with Din Djarin's comic book debut, wouldn't you say? Hmmm….

Anyway, this event kicked off this week in Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1, which we explored in detail here - warning, spoilers.

To get a sense of what's to come (and in most cases, links to pre-order and buy it), here's a complete rundown of the six-month, 34-part comic book Star Wars event.

May 2021:

June 2021:

July 2021:

August 2021:

War of the Bounty Hunters #3 (of 5)

Star Wars #16

Darth Vader #15

Doctor Aphra #13

Bounty Hunters #15

4-Lom & Zuckuss #1 (one-shot)

September 2021:

War of the Bounty Hunters #4 (of 5)

Star Wars #17

Darth Vader #16

Doctor Aphra #14

Bounty Hunters #16

Bossk #1 (one-shot)

October 2021:

War of the Bounty Hunters #5 (of 5)

Star Wars #18

Darth Vader #17

Doctor Aphra #15

Bounty Hunters #17

IG-88 #1 (one-shot)

