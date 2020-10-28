Temtem will make its console debut as a PS5 exclusive

It was revealed today that Temtem, the massively multiplayer game from Crema, will make its console debut exclusively on PS5 , with early access beginning on December 8.

Temtem ’s game director, Guillermo Andrades, made the announcement in a PlayStation blog post revealing that the game will feature crossplay between the PS5 and PC communities.

The world of Temtem is divided into six main islands and players will be able to access four of them at the start of Early Access. Temtem’s main campaign spans more than 30 hours, in which you’ll be able to capture over 100 unique Tems. The entire campaign is playable in co-op, and since Temtem is an MMO, you’re able to meet fellow players around you to battle, trade, and chat.

Temtem is available to pre-order today at a discounted price and you can also receive an exclusive in-game title, PSN avatars, and Early Access on December 8.

The standard edition pre-order will cost $37.49 and will include Early Access, full release access and pre-order title and avatars. The deluxe edition pre-order will cost $57.49 and will include everything previously stated, as well an Early Access camo outfit and full release cosmetics. The early access launch will include everything previously mentioned in the deluxe edition, aside from the full release cosmetics. It is stated in the blog post that prices will change after the full release of the game.

Temtem has been in early access on PC since January this year and was later announced that the creature collection MMO would come to consoles as well.

In August, Temtem was announced for Xbox Series X , although right now the console launch is exclusively for PS5 and is still planned to come to other consoles sometime in 2021.

