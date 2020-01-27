Temtem patch notes: Server reset warnings, trade restrictions, and more

The new Temtem patch notes for version 0.5.6 are here, listing the latest changes and fixes developer Crema has made to its hot new Pokemon-inspired MMO. Temtem is still in early access so the patches are coming hot and heavy, and even though Crema isn't ready to start adding a ton of new content to the game, the changes it has made are all worth knowing for active and potential players. The big changes to look for this time are proper notifications for when a server reset is coming, and an important warning about Temtem trades.

Temtem is still in active development even as players log on by the thousands, and that means disappointed tamers staring at server disconnect screens when they thought they were going to catch a new lil' monster. Don't expect the server resets to slow down any, but at least now you'll get a notification in-game before one happens. A warning message will appear whether you're in the field or in a battle, and afterward you can pull it up to read it in the Notifications menu.

In further important notification news, Temtem will now warn you that making a trade with another player will lock you from resetting your character from 10 days. This already happened, presumably to keep players from making new characters over and over just to trade away their starters, but the game didn't do much to let you know beforehand. With that in mind, Crema has removed the restriction for players who made trades before this update.

Here are the rest of the patch notes straight from the game's official site .

Temtem patch notes

New Stuff

• Added an in-game system notification that will notify users before the server is restarted. The notification will appear whether you’re on a battle or outside a battle and can also be checked under the notifications screen.

• Added sounds to the experience screen.

Improvements

• Added a proper warning before doing a trade notifying the user that trades will lock you from resetting your character for 10 days. Since this wasn’t being notified previously, we’ve removed all current restrictions so players who weren’t able to reset, can do so now.

• Heavily improved how the movement is synced while on co-op.

Fixes

• Fixed a bug that caused being stuck on battles while on co-op (aka Head Charge bug).

• Fixed some cases where Temtem where getting lost on trades. We’ve also restored every lost Temtem.

• Fixed incorrect reward value displayed in FreeTem! when releasing a Temtem with a low catch rate.

• Fixed empty Tamer Info when checking your own data or other users.

• Fixed a bug in the Temdeck when releasing Temtem while having an applied filter.

• Fixed a problem not allowing backers to use their reserved nicknames.