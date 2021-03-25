Xbox Free Play Days: Here are this weekend's free games

Microsoft has announced the games included in this weekend's Xbox Free Play Days promotion for Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. From now until Sunday, March 28 at 11:59pm PDT / Monday, March 29 at 2:59am EDT / 6:59am GMT, members will be able to play Tekken 7, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, and Civilization VI for free.

All three of the new Xbox Free Play Days games have been around a few years, at least. But if this weekend will be your first time playing them and you enjoy your time, they're all going on sale for the occasion. Here's the complete list of offers (noting a few of them that won't go on sale until tomorrow):

If you're looking to throw hands this weekend, well then obviously you'll want to look no further than Tekken 7, which we gave 4/5 stars back in 2017. The 2020 remaster of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit has been generally well-received and includes all of the game's post-release content, so I'd imagine that's an excellent way to spend a Saturday night for fans of racing games. Or if you're in the mood for world domination, Civilization 6 should more than scratch that itch.

