TalkRadar UK #19: End of year Xbox 360 special

By

The year in review. Part Three: Xbox, with guest Mike Gapper from Xbox World 360

Bonesof contention

- Why it's hard to show the bottom of an avatar's shoe
- The highs and lows of 2009 for Microsoft
- How Modern Warfare 2 is a bit like a cake (or IS it?)
- Xbox man Mike says PlayStation 3 had the best game this year
- No new Xbox until (gasp) 2016. What?!
- Project Natal 'doesn't quite work yet'

Post date: Wednesday23rd December 2009
Running time:48m 22 s
Music by:Sabrepulse
