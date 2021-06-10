Tales of Arise trailer teases stylish combat at E3 2021

A new Tales of Arise trailer debuted during Summer Game Fest today.

The new trailer for Tales of Arise gave us a nice new look at all the characters we'll be journeying with in the new JRPG when it launches later this year. All throughout the new trailer at Summer Game Fest, we saw our characters getting to know one another, presumably for the first time, and then band together against a mysterious encroaching threat.

Tales of Arise is definitely one to keep an eye on, whether you're a JRPG fan or not. It continues to look absolutely sublime, melding stylish real-time combat with some lovely distinctive character designs. If you didn't already know, Tales of Arise is set on the planet of Dahna, which has been invaded by mysterious tyrants from another world entirely. It seems like we'll be grouping up with our fellow fighters to save our planet from the encroaching forces.

Tales of Arise is set to launch later this year on September 10, so there's not that long to wait until we can adventure with this band of new heroes to our heart's content. When Bandai Namco's new action game arrives, it'll be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, so next-gen players have a great new RPG to look forward to later in the year.

Additionally, it'll run at a fantastic 60 frames per second when it arrives on next-gen consoles - which is sure to make a perfect match for the slick combat system - as well as in native 4K graphics, a pleasant surprise for all those JRPG fans who really want Bandai Namco's fantastic art style to pop out of the screen. We don't yet know if Tales of Arise will offer a free next-gen upgrade for those who purchase the game on PS4 and Xbox One, but given that Bandai Namco's other upcoming JRPG, Scarlet Nexus, is giving away upgrades to players for free, it's likely that Tales of Arise will follow suit.

For a complete guide to all the other games launching throughout the rest of the year, head over to our full new games 2021 guide for more.