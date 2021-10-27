Sylvester Stallone to face off against The Raid's Iko Uwais in The Expendables 4

The Expendables 4 has cast its villain – Iko Uwais will be facing off against Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham, according to Deadline .

The actor, stuntman, and martial artist is known for his leading role in 2011's The Raid (and its 2014 sequel), and he's also appeared in movies like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Snake Eyes. In The Expendables 4, he'll play a former military officer-turned-arms dealer with his own private army.

Barney Ross (Stallone) leads the Expendables, and the group's missions have included overthrowing a Latin American dictator, seeking revenge against a rival mercenary, and dealing with a ruthless arms dealer. Plot details for the fourth movie are being kept under wraps for now, though.

Stallone also directed the first movie and co-wrote the previous three movies – this time around, Need for Speed helmer Scott Waugh is in the director's chair, and Spenser Cohen, Max Adams, and John Joseph Connolly penned the script.

The first Expendables movie came out in 2010, with sequels following in 2012 and 2014. All three movies starred Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture alongside Stallone, and the series has also featured appearances from big names like Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Antonio Banderas, Wesley Snipes, and Harrison Ford. The Expendables 4 will see Megan Fox, Curtis Jackson (AKA 50 Cent), and Tony Jaa join the cast.